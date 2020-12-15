Marie Elizabeth Reiter
Memoriams

Marie Elizabeth Reiter passed away surrounded by family on December 11, 2020 at the home of her son Arvid Reiter. She was 92 years old.

Marie was born on October 13, 1928 in Munising, Michigan to Marie LeFave and Arthur Denny. On December 21, 1946 she married Carl Reiter from Shingleton, Michigan. She raised five children and was known for her selfless volunteer work.

She is survived by her sister Rose Mary Whitlock of Fort Pierce, Florida; daughters Patti Owens of LeRoy, Michigan, Carol Guernsey of Fort Mill, South Carolina, sons Carl (Selma) Reiter Jr. of Boon, Michigan and Arvid (Raquel) Reiter of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Marie is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Reiter; parents; two sisters; two brothers; daughter Barbara; and son-in-laws Dan Owens, Lee Guernsey and Willie Bliss.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.