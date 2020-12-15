Marie Elizabeth Reiter passed away surrounded by family on December 11, 2020 at the home of her son Arvid Reiter. She was 92 years old.
Marie was born on October 13, 1928 in Munising, Michigan to Marie LeFave and Arthur Denny. On December 21, 1946 she married Carl Reiter from Shingleton, Michigan. She raised five children and was known for her selfless volunteer work.
She is survived by her sister Rose Mary Whitlock of Fort Pierce, Florida; daughters Patti Owens of LeRoy, Michigan, Carol Guernsey of Fort Mill, South Carolina, sons Carl (Selma) Reiter Jr. of Boon, Michigan and Arvid (Raquel) Reiter of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Marie is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Reiter; parents; two sisters; two brothers; daughter Barbara; and son-in-laws Dan Owens, Lee Guernsey and Willie Bliss.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
