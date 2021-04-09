Marie Hazel Hansen of Cadillac passed away on Thursday morning, April 8, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was 93.
Marie was born November 7, 1927 in Cadillac to George and Edith (Little) Mishler and they preceded her in death. On July 1, 1946 in Cadillac she married Max J. Hansen, Sr., her true love everlasting, and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2012.
She worked at the Garment Factory in Cadillac for several years before staying at home to raise her family. Marie was a fun and loving mother who will be deeply missed by all. She spent her life devoted to God, her husband and her family. Marie enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, crocheting, going to Bingo and the movies. She loved spending time with family, playing cards or dice and taking her grandchildren for walks.
Marie is survived by her children: Max (Ann) Hansen, Jr. of Cadillac, Linda Hansen of Cadillac, Allen Hansen of Tustin, Sharon Hansen of LeRoy, and Peggy (James Lehr) Lattimer of Cadillac; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Gladys Dewey and Gordon (Kathy) Mishler.
In addition to her parents and husband, Max, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Clarence "Pinkerton" Hansen and her siblings: Lucille Cooley, Elmer Mishler and Don Mishler.
Marie's family would like to thank all the friends and family for their love and support the last weeks, especially her granddaughters, Ashley Lattimer and Toni Isanhart and neighbor, Jim Merritt and Munson Hospice.
Private family services have taken place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
