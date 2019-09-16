LUTHER — Marie I. (Galloup) Allen of Luther went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2019. Marie turned 100 years old on July 20, 2019.
She lived in Lake County most of her life. She was a wonderful, kind, loving and dedicated mother. Marie had a special love for children and adored babies. She loved animals, bird watching, and gardening. Her love and laughter will be missed by all.
Marie is survived by her children, Doug (Julie) Galloup of Luther, Bob Galloup of Luther and Jeanne (Raymond) Rasmussen of Reed City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Oscar Galloup and John Allen; three sons, Dale Galloup, Glen Galloup and Bill Galloup; four sisters and four brothers.
Any donations will go to Bakersville AFC Home of Luther, with a special thank you for their love and wonderful care of Marie.
A memorial service will be held on October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Edgetts Wesleyan Church, located at 3446 N. Raymond Road, Luther.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.