Marie Marion O'Shea Russell, age 85 of Lake City entered into eternal life April 28, 2023 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital.
Marie was born in Flint, MI on January 28, 1938 to wonderful parents, Earl and Pearl (Malnar) Marion. They preceded her in death, as did her special grandmother, Mary Malnar.
She graduated from St. John Vianney Catholic High School in Flint and from Mott Community College in Flint. Marie was a Certified Professional Secretary (CPS).
Marie married Martin O'Shea in 1960 and they resided in Marlette, MI for many years. He preceded her in death. She married Edmund Russell in 1989 and they resided in Columbia, Tennessee. After his death in 1999, she moved to Lake City, MI and resided there until her death.
Marie was employed by Consumers Power, TWA and the US Army. She was a legal secretary at the Drillock Law Firm in Marlette for many years and the Executive Secretary to the President at Mott Community College in Flint. After moving to Tennessee, she worked for the Saturn UAW in Spring Hill, TN until her retirement in 1999.
Marie loved her church and was an active member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. She served on the Ardis Missaukee District Library Board from 2006 to present; she was a member of the St. Stephen CCW, GFWC Lake City Woman's Club, Cadillac Elks #689, Lake City FOE #3884, Cadillac Red Hats, Lake City Book Club, Lake City Senior Center and a neighborhood Dominoes group.
She loved working in her flower garden, cooking, baking and reading and playing with her grand dogs. They called her the "treat lady."
Marie is survived by her very loved son, Michael O'Shea of Sarona, WI, very dear and treasured friend, Phillip "Larry"Arnold, dearest sister, Rita Ferguson, step son, Karl (Kathy) Russell, step daughters, Connie Green and Debby Briggs; God daughters, Kimberly Ferguson, Pamela Drake, Karen O'Shea and Amber Ferguson; step grandchildren, Edmund (Ashley) Russell, Jennifer (Jay) Stanzak and many other step grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers in law, Frank (Mary) Russell, Jay (Maureen) O'Shea, Francis (Donna) O'Shea, Joseph (Nancy) O'Shea; sisters in law, Violet Sole, Gloria Lincoln, Antoinette (James) Zyble, Diane O'Shea, Cynthia Burt; Donna Hansen and Dianne Herpolsheimer; many special nieces and nephews, cousins, Joanne, Sandy and Michael (Sharon) Malnar. Also surviving are special friends, Geraldine Storey, Robert Ciure, Mike and Denise Bennett, Gary and Yvonne Bandelow, Betty Stephenson, Lois Zeller, many dear friends at St. Stephen and many dear friends in Flint, Marlette, Tennessee and Lake City.
Marie was preceded in death by her fathers and mothers in law, James and Florence O'Shea, and Edmund and Simone Russell, her stepson, Edmund Russell and brothers in law, Yvon Russell, Les Sole, Art Lincoln Sr., Patrick O'Shea, Kenneth Ferguson, Gordon Burt and Gerald Hansen, sisters in law, Betty Russell and Mary Ann Hansen, nephew, Michael Ferguson and nephews in law, Leslie Sole, Jeff Sole, Jim Lincoln and Jerry Hansen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at St Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Reverend Father Michael Janowski officiating and a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church.
A time of visitation will also be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Marie's final resting place will be at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4142 Flushing Road in Flint. A graveside service will be on Friday, May 5, 2023.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Lake City, St. John Vianney Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 2415 Bagley St., Flint, MI; St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marlette, MI; St Ann's School in Cadillac; or the Missaukee County Humane Society.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
