Marilyn A. Kelly of Lake City passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 87.

Marilyn was born July 2, 1934 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Gerald J. Kelly and Eleanor B. (Yagman) Kelly, Sr.

She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1952 and worked for Michigan Bell for over 30 years retiring in 1982. Through Michigan Bell Marilyn moved North in 1956. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers as well as Independent Bible Church. Marilyn loved studying the Bible. She recently helped organize a Bible Study and a Christmas Program to share Christ's love and the Gospel in her senior living community. Marilyn loved spending time and visiting with others. She enjoyed crafts and was currently working on a snowman village.

Marilyn is survived by her nephews: Craig (Finley) Kelly of Grand Rapids, Dale Kelly of Tustin, Kenneth (Heather) Kelly of Standale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald (Alice) Kelly, Jr.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Independent Bible Church with Pastor Nate Walker officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Independent Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.