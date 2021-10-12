Marilyn Augusta McLachlan Meads, 88, of Big Rapids, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home, in Green Township. Marilyn was born on January 21, 1933 in Evart to George and Agnes (Bush) McLachlan. She received her diploma from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago where she met her husband, Harold. They were married on October 27, 1956. They served as missionaries with Avant Ministries in Brazil for 35 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Faith Bible Church and loved reading, writing cards/letters and canning. She did a lot of that this summer - people loved her sweet pickles. Marilyn is survived by: her daughter, Beth Anne (Daniel) Bennett of Lookout, WV and son, R. Ross (Carole) Meads of Big Rapids; five grandchildren, Cassie (Jonathan) Eubank of Belle, WV, Tyler (Marina) Bennett of Dry Ridge, KY, Kija Meads of Spring Lake, Hayden Meads of Schaumburg , IL and Hanna Meads of Big Rapids; three great grandchildren, Paisley, Jackson, and Cora. She was preceded in death by: her parents, siblings, Jim, Lila, and George; and youngest son, David Lachlan Meads. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Faith Bible Church with visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday and 9 to 11 am on Wednesday, before the funeral service. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart, MI.
Leave a condolence online at Corey Funeral Home, www.coreyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.