You will never find a greater love than the love of a good wife, good mother, and a good friend. Marilyn was all of these to many! Counselor, Comedian, and Caring soul.
Marilyn (Soles) Miller passed away, November 18, 2021 in her sleep surrounded by love.
Born June 23, 1936, in Cadillac to Howard and Frances Soles.
Robert (Bob) Miller and Marilyn met in Cadillac High School and became high school sweethearts. After graduation Marilyn worked as a seamstress for just over five years. They married on November 29, 1958 during one of the worst winter storms of the year.
Marilyn loved her family more than anything else. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was very resourceful and refinished wonderful oak furniture she found at auctions and garage sales to later sell. In their later years Bob and Marilyn spent most weekend nights at the local square dances and the hunt for the treasures found only in garage sales and thrift stores.
Marilyn and Bob were blessed with four wonderful children, who survive her: Crystal Miller-Soles, Robert (Heidi) Miller Jr., Tammy Miller-Smith, Jodie (Douglas) Miller-Deline. They were then even more blessed with seven amazing grandchildren: Corey Miller, Marty Miller, Debra Smith, Michael Smith, Tiffany Miller-Conti, Sebastian Husacek, and Sandy Husacek. The blessings continued with many great grandchildren and even a great- great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: James (Sandy) Soles, Angela (Richard) Wilds and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by: her parents Howard and Frances (Falan) Soles, in-laws: William and Lily (Hayes) Miller, sisters, Audrey (Soles) Hayden and Sharon (Soles) Jordan, and her grandson, Joshua Miller.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Jeremy Gomez officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to Wonderland Humane Society or Animal Advocates of Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.