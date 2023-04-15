passed from this life into Heaven on Friday, April 14th at 1:27 in the morning in Lansing, Michigan, after a struggle with progressive dementia, she was 88 years old.
Marilyn was born on November 1, 1934 to Willard and Edith (Lambert) Reedy in Sylvan Township, Michigan. Marilyn attended Maple Grove Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Evart High School in 1953. On December 26, 1953, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Jack Pritchard. They made their home together at 3114 Sylvan Road, Evart where she was an excellent homemaker, always had cookies (most of the time homemade) and took joy in operating a small beef farm. Marilyn enjoyed the cows, ducks, chicken, geese and a couple of pigs. She especially enjoyed the pigs.
Her life's works included: being the first female hired at Evart Products in the early 50's, where she got her mom a job; working at Eastway Insurance Agency in Marion; helping at Gambles in Evart; H & R Block in Cadillac and the fabric store in Evart. In 1984, Jack took a position with Lansing Lawn and Snow in Lansing. At that time they moved to Lansing for his work, then retired in 1997 and returned to their home in Sylvan. For numerous years she sat on the Sylvan Township Board of Review.
She and Jack were active members of Faith Bible Church of Evart where they enjoyed ministering to the elderly. She had a great love for all people and a knack for making teenagers feel comfortable. Marilyn was a member of the Evart Community Chorus, and also enjoyed singing in the church, where she sang for numerous events. Together they worked with Gideon's International and participated in distributing hundreds of Bibles. They were also active in the Farm Bureau during many of their farming years.
The Pritchard's enjoyed several trips out west with special family friends. She loved being funny, was faithful in keeping her calendar updated, remembering special events by sending cards for all occasions. Taking care of others was always important to her. She loved spending time with her family, and lit up when her brothers came to visit.
After Jack's passing in 2020, Marilyn moved in with her daughter Vanessa Sepeter in Lansing. They enjoyed a special trip to Tennessee and another trip to Florida where she had her first and only experience in a commercial jet. She was 87!
Marilyn is proceed in death by: her husband, Jack Pritchard; parents, Willard and Edith Reedy; special step father, "Bert" Reedy; sister, Terri (Larry) Sprague; daughter, Lila Pritchard; mother and father in-law, Marjorie and Harry Pritchard; sister and brother in-law, Lois (Pritchard) and Reginald Batzer.
Marilyn is survived by: her daughter, Vanessa Sepeter of Lansing; grandchildren, Daniel (Kelley) Sepeter of Howell, David (Deanna Limes) of Lansing, Stacy (Brett) Dilyard of Lansing, Lois (Daniel) Braman of Ft. Riley, Kansas, Ashley (Craig) Kott of Goetzville; 6 great grandchildren that made her beam immensely when they came into the room; brothers, Gordon (Pam) Reedy of Weidman, and Wendell (Alberta) Reedy of South Boardman; special brother in-law, Larry Sprague of Rockford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins along with many friends.
There will be visitation at the Corey Funeral Home on Monday, April 17th, from 6 pm. - 8 pm. and from noon to the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Bible Church in Evart, Michigan. Immediately following the graveside service at the Sylvan Township Cemetery, all are invited back to the Faith Bible Church for a luncheon.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to the Faith Bible Church if desired. Share with us online at coreyfuneralhome.com
