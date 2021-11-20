Marilyn Kay Ranshaw Hart, age 81, of Cadillac went home to join her Lord and Savior, Friday, November 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with Goodpasture's Disease.
She was born September 15, 1940 in Barryton, Michigan to single mother, Ethel Ranshaw.
She graduated from Holt High School in 1958. After graduation she worked for the Lansing Board of Directors, Farm Bureau Insurance, State of Michigan, drove school bus for St. Johns Schools, cleaned travel trailers for Cadillac RV and eventually she and Gary opened Hart's RV in Manton where they worked for 10 years before selling it in 2000 and retiring.
On December 28, 1958, she married Gary Hart and he survives her along with their children: Dawn (Mark) Dicks of Garden City, Chad (Sylvia) of Manton, Penny (Derick) Tidey of Manton, Evan (Danielle) of Cadillac. There are seven grandchildren: Andy, Amy, Amanda, Nicholas, Griffin, Logan, Sydney. There are nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by two half-brothers, Richard Johnson of Freeland and Steven (Theresa) Miehlke of Mason. She is also survived by special friends: Joie Labbe, Ann Langmesser, Gindy Grenvik and Becky McAtee.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Archie and Marie Hart and sister-in-law, Earline Johnson.
In keeping with Marilyn's wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
"Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life." John 5:24.
