Marilyn Kay Jewett, age 85 of Mesick died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Culver Meadows Senior Living in Traverse City.
She was born on July 18, 1936 in Manistee County, MI the daughter of the late Ward F. & Reva L. (McKinstry) Thompson. She was a graduate of Bear Lake High School class of 1954. She married Gerald Leighton Jewett on December 19, 1959 in Honor, Michigan. He preceded her in death on Tuesday, November 26, 2002.
A homemaker who helped farm the family homestead, Marilyn also had been employed by Smeltzer Orchards as well as doing cake decorating.
Marilyn, who was a member of the Eden Bible Church in Beulah enjoyed the piano and gardening. She cherished spending time with her family and church.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Maureen & Ed Norman of Kalkaska, Melinda & Mark Dean of Traverse City, Bruce & Pam Jewett of Mesick, Marcella & Brian Reattoir of Brimley, Betty & Matt Clark of Cadillac, Bonnie Jacobson of Sault Sainte Marie, MI, and Brad & Trina Jewett of Traverse City, ten grandchildren; Ben (Jena) Dean, Andrew (Miriam) Dean, Greg Jewett, Jeremiah (Josie) Jewett, Miranda (Jordan) Sweeney, Christian "Chummy" Reattoir, Paige (Brock) Emery, Hunter, Hannah, Lauren, & Leyton Clark, Justin, Allison, Connor, & Kara Jewett, Makenzie & Kelsey Jacobson, two great grandchildren; Ellissa Jewett & Jayce Emery and two more great grandchildren on the way, two sisters & one brother-in-law; Carol McGarry of Muskegon and Joyce & Larry Reed of Bear Lake, and sister-in-law; Marlene Thompson of Hartland. Nieces and nephews also survive.
She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter; Makayla Clark, two sisters; June Clayton & Dorothy Suchy, one brother; Ward Thompson, Jr. and brother-in-law; Dick McGarry.
Memorial Services for Marilyn will be held at the Eden Bible Church in Beulah at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be in the Antioch Township Cemetery.
Memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to the Eden Bible Church.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
