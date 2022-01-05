Marilyn M. and Robert W. Carter

On January 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., Robert and Marilyn Carter will be laid to rest together at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, followed by a celebration of their 69 years together as husband and wife at the home of their daughter and son-in-law in Dunnellon, Florida.
Marilyn M. Carter, born January 2, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away quietly on April 12, 2019 at the age of 89, at the Hospice House in Ocala, Florida. She was cremated and brought home to watch over Robert as they both wished to be buried together.
Robert W. Carter, born February 23, 1930 in Chicago, passed away quietly on May 15, 2021 at the age of 92, at the Hospice House.
After cremation, both urns have sat together in memoriam at their daughter and son-in-law's home, where Bob and Marilyn had resided for their last few years. Both Robert and Marilyn passed of natural causes.
Bob and Marilyn's life was one adventure after another, moving from Illinois to California, then to Cadillac, Michigan, where after years of boating they acquired the sailboat that would see them begin their journey of a lifetime. Sailing the Great Lakes, through the North Channel, down the eastern coast of the US, island hopping throughout the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, they discovered a particular affection for Guatemala and spent much time there. After many years travelling they landed in Marathon Key, Florida, where they eventually exchanged their boat for a motor home. The journey continued until they finally settled in the Ocala / Dunnellon area. Bob referred to Marilyn as his "salty babe that was up for any of his crazy adventures," and Marilyn always shook her head laughingly, saying "Bob's getting itchy feet again, we must be going somewhere new!"
Surviving Bob and Marilyn are daughter Deborah Foor (husband Gary) of Dunnellon; son Dale Carter (partner Diane Goodman) of Martin, Michigan; and daughter Laura Holden (husband David) of London, England; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Their eldest son James Carter sadly passed away March 24, 2021. James' wife Melody continues to reside in Cadillac with Bob and Marilyn's grandsons Jeffery and Steven Carter (grandson Robert Kai Carter, 1990 -2014). Grandson Andrew Girgen (partner Karen Hawman), son of Deborah and Gary, lives in Ocala.
Memories of Bob and Marilyn will be cherished.
