Marilyn Petchauer was welcomed into the arms of her savior, on January 16 2021, at the age of 84. Marilyn was blessed to spend her years of retirement in Cadillac, Florida and Arizona. She enjoyed skiing, golfing, playing tennis, and gardening. She loved to spend time with her 17 great-grandchildren, who were one of her greatest joys. She will be lovingly remembered by her companion Ward Marsh; her children Pamela (Steven) Myer, Douglas (Sharon) DeJonge, and Scott DeJonge (Diane Smit); three step-children, Dr. Michael (Pamela) Petchauer, Beth (Tim) Groendyke, Becky (Lee) DeYoung; brother Gary (Micky) Windemuller; grandchildren Tara (Jason) Thompson, Brad (Ashley) DeJonge, Brian (Madeline) Holkeboer, Krista (Matthew) Bosma, Matthew (Meredith) Holkeboer, Ryan (Chelsea) DeJonge; 5 step-grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert W Petchauer, and her parents Clarence and Lucille Windemuller. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Marilyn's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
