It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Marilyn Silvers, of Mesick on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the age of 85 years, surrounded by family in her home.
Born on June 1, 1937 in Dearborn, Michigan, she was raised by Florence and Frank Maxon. On July 20, 1957 she married Albert Gary Silvers, sharing 53 blessed years together, until his passing on February 27, 2010. Marilyn's world revolved around her family as she exhibited great pride in being the "lady in charge". With great love for being surrounded by family and close friends, many memories were made and cherished, especially during the holidays. Marilyn could be a "spitfire" who would often be found singing and dancing around her home, enjoying the outdoors in her garden or insistent on mowing the lawn. Known to be selfless, determined, and quick-witted with the occasional sass, her humble nature will be treasured always. She lived a simple, meaningful life and will forever be in our hearts.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Mary Lynn Damon of Mesick, Wanda Kay Silvers of Mesick, Gary Lee (Alice) Silvers of Cadillac, Cathy Dee (Tim) Damon of Mesick, and Michael Ray Silvers of Mesick; grandchildren, Shannon (Danny), Rena, Jennifer (Morgan), Nicholas, Brandie (Dustin), Janie (Seth), Gary Jr. (Rachel), Brenna, Brandon (Tia), Chris, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Seth, David, Ciara, Sierra Rose, Dylan, Easton, Levi, Everett, Maxine, and Zane; brothers, Chuck, Ted, and Jack Maxon; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Zelpha; and a grandson, Brandon.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
