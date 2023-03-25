Marilyn Viola Russell, of Marion, passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was 90.
Marilyn was born on October 20, 1932, in Flint, Michigan to Paul Richardson and Bessie (Hines) Richardson. She moved to Marion as a small child. Her mother preceded her in death and her step-mother, Leone (Austin) Richardson raised her. She attended and graduated from Marion Public Schools and her high school highlight was playing Marion High School Varsity basketball with 5 of her really good friends for 5 years. They started in the 8th grade and continued through until their senior year. She loved basketball and was known as "Shorty" on the team. She made up for the shortness by being speedy and her classmates still share how no one could catch her. Marilyn graduated in 1951 and met the love of her life, Richard Orvis Russell and the rest is history! They married on December 8, 1951 and she moved around with him for 5 years to each of his work sites as he was and operating engineer, but after the birth of two children and one on the way, they decided to put down roots and they built a home in Marion. They had six children who were also raised in Marion.
Marilyn attended the Community of Christ Church and taught Sunday School for 45 years, cleaned the church and attended every Sunday until health didn't permit it. Marilyn loved her Lord! She also loved gardening, selling raspberries to Swiler's Market, snowmobiling (going 25 mph back in the day), shooting pool, music, and going to the casino with family and friends. She worked for Flemming's Clothing, Marion Elementary School as a teacher's aide, owned the Ben Franklin and enjoyed seeing people every day. She also volunteered for Hospice for 17 years and learned some massage therapy to help them which also opened her world to know more about Healing Ministries and directed 5 years of Healing Ministries Camps. Marilyn loved to help people and was a foster care parent as well.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Sandra (Greg) Merrifield of Marion, Richard (Shelly) Russell of Marion, Peggy Bronson of Lake City, Brenda (Gene) Hartney of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Douglas (Barb) Russell of Marion; her grandchildren, Michelle (Pete) Quinones, Steffanie Merrifield, Jeffrey (Karissa) Merrifield, Richard Russell, Blair Olson, Bryant (Ashley) Jackson, Breanna Russell, Jordon Hartney, Jarrin Russell, and Ethan Russell; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Orvis Russell; her parents, Bessie Hines Sampson, Paul Richardson and step mother, Leone Sheets; sisters, Pauline Couch and Shirley Coleman; brothers, Eugene Richardson, Don Richardson, and Billy Richardson; and her daughter, Nancy Russell.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion, with visitation from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
