Marilyn W (Boven) Ouwinga, age 91 of Marion, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 22. She was born on the family farm in Falmouth on January 21, 1931 to Thomas and Grace (Dykhouse) Boven. On April 14, 1950 Marilyn married Sidney Ouwinga at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth, Sidney preceded her in death on July 17, 1991.
She was raised a farmer's daughter and then became a farmer's wife on the farm in Highland, she was a politician's wife to the State Representative Sidney Ouwinga. She was involved in the local political government in Osceola County and served as the Highland Township Clerk. She was a lifelong member of the Highland Christian Reformed Church and held many positions such as organist, Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aid club member, Booster club member, young people and convention trips. She was also present in the Marion Livestock Auction lunchroom baking pies.
She is survived by her children; Carl (Mary) Ouwinga, Dale (Karen) Ouwinga, Kathy Ouwinga-Martin, Robert (Susan) Ouwinga, grandchildren; Sara (Peter) Tysman, Thomas (Tiffany) Ouwinga, Rita (Freeman) Shaw, Mary (Luke) Post, Benjamin (Amy) Ouwinga, Cassandra (Manny) Nava, Tamika (Manny) Martin, Sidney Martin, Chanelle (Scott) Martin, Jorin (Gabby) Ouwinga, Sydney M. Ouwinga, great grandchildren; Jonathan, Meredith, Addison, Tessa, Jack, Ellie, Mable, Jaxwell, Niema, Jericho, Jahziel, Lillian, Adam, Charlette, Jaden, Jordan, MJ, Eleanor, Adrianna, Keyanna, Keylani, and Serenity, in-laws, Ardith Ouwinga, Julia VanderHeide, James DeHaan.
She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas (Grace) Boven, siblings, Mildred (Sid) Visser, Tony (Gert) Boven, Dee (Gert) Boven, infant Donald Boven, Angie (Vern) VandePol, infant Alida Mae, and Ilene DeHaan.
A private graveside service will take place at the Highland Hillside Cemetery, a life celebration will be held this summer with a date yet to be announced. In lieu of flowers the family ask to make donations to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.