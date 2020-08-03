CADILLAC — Marion L. Stilwell of Cadillac passed away early Saturday morning August 1, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 88. Marion was born on April 27, 1932 in Detroit to Harmon J. and Helen E. (King) Black.
She graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1950 and went on to David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee. Marion had been employed at the Physician’s office for the Detroit Tigers and Pistons and later she worked at the office of Doctors Schomaker and Megdall Pediatricians for many years. She loved her family and spending time with them. Marion enjoyed shopping, cooking, game shows and holidays. She was affiliated with the Cadillac Church of Christ.
Survivors include her three children: Charles “Chuck‘ (Rita) Stilwell of Cadillac, Joseph (Donna) Stilwell of Commerce Township, and Trudy (Kevin) Vetter of Hamburg, Michigan; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents Marion was preceded in death by an infant brother, Howard and a brother, Charles Black.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Cadillac Church of Christ with Brother Gary Leftwich officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Yale, Michigan. Friends may meet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with E.O. 2020-147 those attending services and visitation are asked to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Church of Christ. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.