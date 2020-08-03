CADILLAC — Marion L. Stilwell of Cadillac passed away early Saturday morning August 1, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 88. Marion was born on April 27, 1932 in Detroit to Harmon J. and Helen E. (King) Black.

She graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1950 and went on to David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee. Marion had been employed at the Physician’s office for the Detroit Tigers and Pistons and later she worked at the office of Doctors Schomaker and Megdall Pediatricians for many years. She loved her family and spending time with them. Marion enjoyed shopping, cooking, game shows and holidays. She was affiliated with the Cadillac Church of Christ.

Survivors include her three children: Charles “Chuck‘ (Rita) Stilwell of Cadillac, Joseph (Donna) Stilwell of Commerce Township, and Trudy (Kevin) Vetter of Hamburg, Michigan; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents Marion was preceded in death by an infant brother, Howard and a brother, Charles Black.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Cadillac Church of Christ with Brother Gary Leftwich officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Yale, Michigan. Friends may meet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with E.O. 2020-147 those attending services and visitation are asked to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Church of Christ. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.