LIVONIA, Mich. — Marion Louise Holcomb of Livonia, Michigan passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia.
She was born on November 23, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Morris O’Bryan and Clara Jackson. Marion was married to William Holcomb on August 18, 1951 in Detroit. The two shared their life together for 57 loving years before William passed away in 2009. Marion was a hairdresser at one time but most of her years were spent as a stay at home mother. She loved spending time with her family visiting and telling stories. She enjoyed riding horses and she and her husband had a horse stable and boarded horses for many years in Plymouth, Michigan. Marion was a long time member of the Marion Baptist Church where she played the organ and piano for many years.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Barbara Holt of Romulus, Dana Holcomb of Marion, sons William Holcomb of Livonia, Steven (Sue) Holcomb of Pinckney, and Michael (Kathy) Holcomb of Fowlerville, also brother-in-laws Herbert Holcomb of Farmington Hills, Dwayne Holcomb of South Lyon and Russell Campbell of Fowlerville; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sister Valerie Campbell; brother-in-laws Merton Holcomb and Gordon Holcomb; sister-in-laws Marge Holcomb, Mary Holcomb, Maryjane Holcomb and Betty Holcomb.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family members at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.