Marjorie Ann Edstrom

Marjory Ann Edstrom (Dean), 88, of Leroy, Michigan, quietly passed away at her home on Friday, November 19, 2021.
She was born on October 11, 1933 to Harry and Alice Meryl (Leemgraven) Dean. She graduated from Leroy High School in 1952 and after high school, she moved to Detroit where she worked at the Dimeback Building Downtown (Ford Motor Company) as an elevator operator for a few years. She was married to John Hjalmar Edstrom of Leroy, on February of 1957 and they were married almost 50 years. Together they raised two sons and she was the family's homemaker for many years. Marjorie was also overjoyed to spend time with her two granddaughters. Some of the things she loved spending time doing are gardening, flowers, crafts, painting, writing, and feeding the birds. She enjoyed coffee, so there were many coffee dates with family and friends and it was always available at her home.
She is survived by her sons Darin D. Edstrom of Leroy, and James G. (Sandy) Edstrom also of Leroy; granddaughters Hailey Edstrom of Grand Rapids and Sydney Edstrom of Big Rapids; her brother Max A. (Phyllis) Dean of Leroy; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy.
