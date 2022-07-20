Marjorie Helen (Lovell) Dow, 97, passed away on June 30, 2022 at her home in Lakeland, Florida.
Marjorie was born on September 10, 1924 in Cadillac, Michigan.
She will be missed by her daughters Jacqueline Gunderson and Sherri (Jeff) Smith; her son Steven Dow; her daughters Susan (John) Haines and Lisa Dow; and her sister Jean Lovell. She will also be remembered as a loving Grandma and Gigi to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Dow, in 2000 and her son, Douglas Dow, in 2019.
Marjorie graduated from Manton High School in 1942 and married Russell Dow in 1948. She raised their six children in homes throughout the state of Michigan, most recently Lake City, before retiring in Lakeland.
Marjorie will be fondly remembered by her loved ones. She enjoyed playing games with her family, especially card games in which she delighted in taking no prisoners. Marjorie as "Mom" will be remembered for her thriving and doted-upon gardens and the family recipes she passed down, most notably beef and homemade noodles (that no one else was quite able to replicate). Marjorie continued to teach line dancing classes at Highland Village well into her 90s.
Marjorie was a strong supporter of animal rights. She adopted pets, took in strays, and donated regularly to Best Friends Animal Society. Anyone who wishes to can contribute to them on their website at bestfriends.org or to a local animal shelter in Marjorie's memory.
There are no plans for a memorial at this time.
