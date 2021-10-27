On October 20, 2021, Marjorie Ellen Bard, passed away peacefully at Munson Hospital in Cadillac after suffering as massive stroke. She went to join The Lord and her family members who went before her. She was born at home in 1939 surrounded by her siblings and parents, Richard & Lola Bell Bard. She was a woman of faith and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. Marjorie, lovingly named, "Midge" was a simple private woman. She grew up in Lake City located in northern Michigan and no matter where she lived, she always considered it home. For a few years she resided in California and worked as a cosmetologist and on the line at McDonald Douglas Aircraft during wartime, for which she was very proud. She enjoyed playing cards, board games, taking long drives in her coveted car, sipping dark black coffee, smoking cigarettes (this had to be included as it was something she deeply enjoyed), and bird watching on the deck. She was a great farm style cook using her well-seasoned cast iron skillet and crafter - knitting and crocheting many blankets during her lifetime. Her sole focus and motivation in life was being there for her family. She was a resource to family members who were in need and in times of crisis. She was an excellent listener and confidant. She had a great sense of humor and was never shy about offering her opinion. She instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of keeping a clean house, eating fresh fruit and vegetables, respecting your elders, and following the rules.
Midge joined her parents Richard Bard and Lola Bell Metzger in Heaven, her great-grandson Gage, as well as, her siblings Donald, Wilma, Joan, Nelson, and Norma Jean. She leaves her siblings behind on earth: Ada Baughan, Richard (Mary) Bard and Carl (Jeanne) Metzger, and countless nieces and nephews.
Marjorie's most rewarding legacy was her large family. She had four children that were her pride and joy: Vincent Riqueros II of Manton, MI, Marjorie Riqueros of Florida, Carla Riqueros of Texas, and Olga (Ronald) Long of Brighton, MI. Even more adored were her grandchildren: Vincent Riqueros III (Malinda), Joe Riqueros, Donald (Katelyn) Riqueros, Seaira Riqueros, Austin Riqueros, Tatianna and Angelica Riqueros; Shannon (David) Sutton, Enrique and Alisia Bowman, Tony Hubbard; Nathan and Andrea Pung, Daniel Long, Spencer (Christie) Long, and Evan (Kelly) Long; Maggie Wolcott, Veronica and Robert Riqueros, and Anthony Nerio. She had the joy of creating countless memories with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life was held by immediate family and no funeral services will be held, as instructed by Marjorie. Rest in Peace Marjorie Bard and fly free with your favorite birds and black coffee. For more information, please visit Burkholder Family Funeral Home's website at https://www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
