Marjorie Lou Shutes, of the Cadillac area, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home in Wellston. She was 90.
Marjorie was born on December 31, 1930 to Frederick and Christina (Brown) Simerson in Cadillac, Michigan. She dedicated her life to raising her children. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors tending to her garden and flowers. Marjorie loved to cook many special meals for her family and also liked to sew. She was a member of the Hoxeyville Coffee Clutch, were she made special memories with her friends. Majorie was a wonderful mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by her loving children, Margie "Cookie" Hall, Gloria (Dan) Schultz, Ken (Sue) Shutes and Joe Shutes; grandchildren, Christy, Kim, Ronnie, Allyn, Ginny, Robert, Tiffany, Kenny, Tara and Matthew; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Christina Simerson; her husband, Kenneth Shutes; and a son, Fred Shutes.
A committal service will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville, Michigan.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the wonderful hospice care she received from Vitas Hospice in Florida and Hospice of Michigan, along with all of the special aides that helped to take care of Marjorie.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
