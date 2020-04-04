REED CITY — Marjorie Lydia Bluhm, age 97 of Reed City, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Evergreen Terrace Assisted Living in Big Rapids.
She was born on July 12, 1922 in Reed City to John and Lydia Sengelaub. Marjorie (Marge) attended the Cornell School and graduated from Reed City High School in 1940. She also attended North Central College in Illinois and Central Michigan University.
Marge was married on July 15, 1945 to her beloved husband, Ervin, for 62 years. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2007. Together they raised five children on a dairy farm in Richmond Township before moving into Reed City in 1980. In addition to being a homemaker and working on the farm, she also worked at several jobs before retiring in 1984 from Evart Products. Marge was a member of the former E.U.B. church having taught Sunday School there and also a faithful, longtime member of the Reed City United Methodist Church where she volunteered often and helped with church dinners. She enjoyed music, especially playing the piano, baking cookies and pies, and gardening, canning and freezing many varieties of fruits and vegetables, and growing flowers. Sewing quilts and wall hangings for her family and camping with Ervin in their motorhome were some of her favorite activities in retirement. She was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they brought her much joy over the years.
Loving mother of her children Carol Kessler of Big Rapids, Delores (Tom) Dazell of Cassopolis, Maynard (Diane) Bluhm of Hersey, Marlene (Larry) Eichenberg of Brighton, and Richard (Lynn) Bluhm of Palatine, IL; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Neomia Bubert; brother, Erwin (Beverly) Sengelaub; in-laws, Elmer Bluhm and George Wollner, and several nieces and nephews. Her brother, Darell Sengelaub; and son-in-law, Kenneth Kessler, preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Evergreen Terrace and to Elara Caring Hospice for their care and support.
In remembrance of Marge, contributions may be made to the Reed City United Methodist Church, Evergreen Terrace, or Elara Caring Hospice.
Burial has taken place at Woodland Cemetery alongside her husband, Ervin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.