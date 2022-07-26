Marjorie M. Haskin Creger, age 91 of Lake City, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Maple Ridge Assisted Living Center in Cadillac.
Marjorie was born June 23, 1931 in Fife Lake to Joseph M. and Hazel (Wonzey) Perry.
She was united in marriage to Royal Haskin August 27, 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1983. She married Wayne Creger on April 16, 1988 and he passed away in 2012.
Marjorie graduated from Fife Lake High School in 1950 and was a hard working farm wife for many years, involved in homemaking and cooking. Through the years she has enjoyed traveling, dancing and reading as well as cherishing time spent with her children and grandchildren at family gatherings.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Robert (Sandy) Haskin and Mae (Dan) Anderson and grandchildren: Richard (Sara) Haskin, Jeannie (Scott) Wilton, Autumn (Matt) LeaTrea, Brent (Sandi) Haskin, Bill (Jaime) Haskin, Stephanie (Carey) Darley and Ashley (Mark) Winey and twenty one great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Dick, her sister, Francis and a grandson, Dan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Richard Bachman officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until services.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.