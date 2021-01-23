Marjorie Mae Carmichael, age 91 of Evart, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born on March 9, 1929 in Osceola Township, Osceola County, MI to Otto and Louise (Daeshler) Wirth. In 1947 she graduated from Evart High School as valedictorian and was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award. She earned an associate degree in secretarial management when she attended Central Michigan University and worked for Dr. Wilbur Moore in the Speech Department. Marjorie married Dale Carmichael in Evart on May 29, 1949 at the North Evart EUB Church. They began their married life in Avondale and were dairy farmers for sixty years-increasing their herd from 15 cows when they began to 250 cows when they retired. Throughout her life Marjorie was active in many organizations: her Church, Farm Bureau, Co-Op Extension, 4-H, Republican Party and Red Cross Blood Drives. Marjorie also enjoyed traveling, visiting the western United States, and going on several cruises. She loved her flower gardens, cats, keeping a diary, reading and collecting pudding stones. Her priorities in life were her relationship with Jesus, her family, friends and her country. She will be most remembered for her warm friendly smile, her laugh and her eternal optimism. Marjorie was a member of Brooks Corners United Methodist Church until her health began to decline. In 2016 she moved to Autumnwood Nursing Home in McBain. Marjorie will not be forgotten by the family who survive her: sons, Gary (Marta) Carmichael of Evart, Doug (Andrea) Carmichael of Evart and Craig (Mary Beth) Carmichael of Baltimore, MD; ten grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren; one sister, Ellen Conklin of Whitehall; one brother, Robert (Shirley) Wirth of NY and her extended family and friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Dale in 2007; a son, Mike Carmichael; three sisters, Kathryn Rajecki, Audrey Joslin and Ruth Noble. A life celebration is being planned for April 24, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Evart, MI. Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dale at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in Marjorie's name can be made to Brooks Corners UMC, c/o Doug Carmichael, 8095 80th Avenue, Evart, MI 49631. www.coreyfuneralhome.com
