Marjorie Mae Racine, age 79 of Cadillac passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 surrounded with love and family at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.
She was born on May 1, 1942 in Haring Township, Wexford County to Orba (Alice) Wonsey. She married the love of her life Richard Racine in Haring Township on August 16, 1967 where they raised their family.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Richard Racine, her daughters; Carl (Daisy) Cubitt of Kaleva, Tammy (Greg) VanOver of Cadillac, son; Jake Cubitt of Pennsylvania, grandchildren; Amy (Rodney) Harris of Kaleva, Amanda (Dave) Ross of Cadillac, Melinda (John) Sutton of Boon, Tom Harris of Manton, Terry (Molly) Harris of Reed City, Jessica (Johawn) Cubitt of Grand Rapids, Michelle (Cory) Hickerson of Saginaw, Alicia (Patrick) Paddock of Manton, Kayla (Robert) Grage of Cadillac, Delin (Elizabeth) Wright of Cadillac, Danielle Wright and Jacob Wright of Cadillac, and Nathan Cubitt of LeRoy, great-grandchildren; Emily, Kyle, Sophia, Bently, Kainen, Austin, Katie, Thomas, Mason, Carter, Andraya, Rylee, Clayton, Hunter, Sawyer, Terrance, Jaylin, Anthony, Wesley, Gracie, Magnus, Rowen, Jaxton, Mason, Carter, and little Robert, great-great granddaughter Braelyn Sutton. siblings; Grace Dykhouse of McBain, Margaret Lucas of McBain, Carol Hoffman of Falmouth, Ronald Wonsey of Cadillac, Joyce (Dee) Lamphere of Marion, sister in-law; Barbara Wonsey, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Orba Wonsey, infant son Kalvin Cubitt, daughter, Heidi Wright, brother- in- law, Joe Racine and his wife Betty Racine, siblings, Donald Wonsey, George Wonsey, Margaret Duke, and Myrtle Harris, sisters in law, Sharon Wonsey and Monika Wonsey, brothers in law, Clarence Hoffman, Richard Lucas, and Hank Dykhouse, and a nephew, Stephan Wonsey.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Visitation will from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Rev. Steve Boven will officiate and burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery and will be followed by a luncheon at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated caregivers who have shown Marjorie love in her final days. Special thanks to Joselyn, Tina, and Charniece. We are forever indebted to you.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
