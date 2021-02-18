Marjorie Marie Rogers of Cadillac passed away Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 91.
Marjorie was born January 24, 1930 in Cadillac to Fred and Lolabelle (Bunce) Keeler and they preceded her in death. On April 20, 1947 in Cadillac she married George "Bud" Rogers and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2015.
After high school Marjorie worked as a nurse for many years in Arizona. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in LeRoy and Community of Christ Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing piano, cooking, baking and shopping. She had a love for horses and horseback riding that she passed onto her children and grandchildren. Marjorie thoroughly loved taking care and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Diane Wilhelm and Gregory (Delores) Rogers all of Cadillac; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Greta Keeler and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Miller and brothers, Robert and Willis Keeler; and great-grandson J.J. Gross.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Selma Township Cemetery, Wexford.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.