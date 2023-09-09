Marjorie May Wagner McKenzie, age 94 of Lake City passed away September 7, 2023 at the Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City.
Marjorie was born March 14, 1929 in Butterfield Township of Missaukee County to John and Ruby (Dolley) Ensing. She was married to Bernard "Bill" Wagner on June 12, 1948 and he preceded her in death on February 22, 1986. She married Roland McKenzie October 27, 2005 and he passed away in 2014.
Marge lived a life deeply rooted in her Christian faith, spending her later years immersed in Bible study. Her passing brings her family profound sadness, but we find solace in the knowing that she has rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
A skilled quilter, Marge's talents extended to knitting, sewing, and crocheting. Her handcrafted quilts and crochet table cloths graced the homes of family and friends. She was also a culinary expert, co-owning several restaurants on Beaver Island alongside her husband, Bill. She was especially known for her delicious pies, cinnamon rolls, nutmeg logs and beautifully decorated wedding cakes.
Above all, Marge's heart belonged to her family. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her face would light up with joy and a twinkle would come to her eye whenever her grandchildren or great-(great) grandchildren visited her.
Marjorie is survived by a son Dennis (Bonnie) Wagner and two daughters, Jody Buchler and Nancy (Steve) Frye and ten grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Don Ensing and two sisters, Carol (Walter) Hunt and Mary (Virgil) Wilson.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor J. Albert Barchue officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home and again on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place in the Stittsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
