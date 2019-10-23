MARION — Marjory Jane (Salisbury) Gladu peacefully passed away October 21, 2019 at her home in Marion, Michigan, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 86.
Marjory was born October 2, 1933 to Jerome and Edna (Canfield) Salisbury. She grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1951. On February 6, 1952, Marge made the journey to Georgia and with her mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother as witnesses, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Gladu. Gary served in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years and Marge followed him to over half a dozen states moving numerous times and always making a comfortable home for Gary and their three children. When Gary was sent overseas, Marge kept their family together and always put their children first. She was a good military wife. She made having a clean house and cooking good meals look easy and Gary’s sharp uniforms were a testimony to her great ironing skills. When Gary retired from the military in 1972, they returned to their cabin in Falmouth, Michigan. A few years later, they purchased an old Victorian house in Marion, where they spent their winters.
One of Marge’s greatest joys was decorating this house at Christmas including the 9-foot tree in the middle of the front parlor. Marge enjoyed watching birds and other wildlife and spent summers at the cabin in Falmouth. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews fondly remember the golf cart trail rides with her. She named those trails after her grandchildren. Hunting season was always a special time at the cabin and Marge’s children and grandchildren looked forward to the good food she provided after a day in the woods. Marge was active in the Marion Historical Society, the Marion Alumni Association, and was a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the annual reunions of her high school class of 1951 and her Tuesday morning coffee ladies.
Marge is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gary Gladu Sr.; son, Steven (Diane) Gladu of Marion; daughter, Susan McGrew (Chip Lorenger) of Charlevoix; son, Gary (Lynette) Gladu Jr., of Merritt; grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Crane, Garrett (Heather) Crowe, Gary J. (Megan) Gladu, Joshua (Laura) Gladu, Patrick (Elizabeth) McGrew, Stephanie (Mychal) Von La Grave and Hunter Gladu; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcia (Richard) Baldermann; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Peggy) Klock and David Schneider; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Edna; in-laws, Dorothy and Clarence Klock; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Jack) Arndt; brother and sister-in-law, George (Patricia) Salisbury; sister, Marion McIntosh; and sister-in-law, Patty Klock Schneider.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home with her nephew, Pastor Dan Baldermann, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Historical Society or the Munson Cadillac Hospice.
