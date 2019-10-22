MARION — Marjory Jane (Salisbury) Gladu peacefuly passed away October 21, 2019, at her home in Marion, Michigan, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 86.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home with her nephew, Pastor Dan Baldermann officiating. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
