Marjory Louise Sander
Memoriams

Marjory Louise Sander (1928-2023)

We mournfully announce the passing of Marjory Louise (Carey/Allen) Sander, of Soddy Daisy, TN. Marjory (Margie) passed away on May 18th, at home with her family at age 94.

Margie was born the youngest of eight children to Earl and Mary Belle (Staats) Carey in Evart, MI on June 24, 1928. As an active student of Evart schools, she adored her town, her friends and playing the clarinet in the school marching band. Her early years were spent helping on the family farm where she loved nature, animals and most importantly her family. Margie enjoyed working around fun and energetic people as a bookkeeper, Stanley Home Products salesperson, waitress and hostess. She raised the bar of devotion with a lifetime of giving to both her immediate and extended families.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; 4 brothers, Ralph, Ray, Kenneth and Donald Carey; 3 sisters, Alta Dyer, Lucille Gardner and Pauline Shurtz; husband, Fritz Sander and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Allen. Left to cherish her memories are: her children, Wayne Allen, Pamela Allen, Belinda (Cort) Mathes, Dan (Karen) Allen and Jill Allen; step-daughters, Barbara Hoggard and Patricia Payson; seventeen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Bonita (Allen/West) Wood.

A joyful celebration of Marjory's life will be held at Corey Funeral Home in Evart, MI with a visitation on Friday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and funeral service on Saturday, June 3rd at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Evart Community Building. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Evart Historical Society ℅ Evart Public Library, 104 N. Main St., Evart, 49631. Share memories online at coreyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"