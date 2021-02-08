Mark Alan Berkompas, age 55 of Falmouth, passed away at his home on Feb. 5, 2021 after a battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 7, 1965 in Cadillac to George and Lois (Hoekwater) Berkompas. He married Kimberly Ann Stroh on June 28, 2013 in Lake City.

Mark worked as a machinist at Metal Punch in Cadillac. He was a member at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac and also attended the Christian Reformed Church. He loved to ride his Harley, travel, hunt, fish and camp. He loved all types of outdoor activities and spending quality time with his grandchildren by taking them fishing. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was a very social individual and enjoyed helping people whenever he had the chance. He had a sense of humor of which sometimes could be sarcastic.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ann Berkompas of Falmouth, children, Jessica (Korbin) Shillings and Corey Berkompas (Elizabeth Kramer) both of Falmouth, stepchildren, Nathan Tewsley of Reed City, Mike (Grace Breimayer) Otberg of Cadillac. The grandchildren are, Corey (CJ) Berkompas, Laramie Hoekwater, Rylie Hoekwater, Tessa Shillings, and Jeffery Gross. Survivng also are his parents, George and Lois (Hoekwater) Berkompas of McBain, siblings, Marcia Berkompas of McBain and Cheryl (John) Quist of McBain, and in-laws, Terry Stroh, Sherrie Feldheuser, and Rebecca Stroh of Cadillac.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Berkompas on Jan. 21, 2021 and grandparents, John and Kay "Toots" Hoekwater and George and Elizabeth Berkompas. There are also many nieces and nephews surviving.

Memorial services will be held on Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dirk Koetje and Rev. Adam Barton officiating. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church and followed by a luncheon with visitation with the family following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

