Mark Allen Ranshaw was born September 7, 1976 n Traverse City, 46 years old. our dear son has fallen asleep in death at the Hospice House in Traverse City, January 5, 2023. Our hearts are broken for the loss of our son and for our daughter-in-law Kristie of 24 years. Mom and dad Janet (Pollington) and Leonard Ranshaw of Lake City, two sisters Kim Hamilton of Missouri, Lacy (TJ) McManus of Lake City, Grandfather Lyle Pollington of Lake City. Mother and father-in-law, Sandy and Charles (Bud) Nichols of Lake Ann. In-laws -- Holly (Kelly) Locke of Interlochen, Scott Nichols of Mancelona and Lisa (Chris) Richter of Traverse City. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. All have supported him through this trial. Preceded him in death is his brother Lonnie, grandmother Alice Pollington, grandmother Mabel and grandfather Ilford Ranshaw. Mark enjoyed so many things. He was a plumber and builder. They traveled extensively, hiked with Bella their dog, hunted in Kansas, fished with buddies, snowmobiled and motorbiked in the U.P., golfed many places. Lover of Jehovah, the one who will resurrect him to health again, Psalms 37:9-11. The memorial will be January 21, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Traverse City, 1950 Chase Rd. at 1 p.m. Reynolds Joncroft funeral home of Traverse City will be handling details. In Leiu of flowers, Glioblastoma cancer research and Hospice House of Traverse City. Resting place will be at Riverside cemetery in McBain, Michigan
