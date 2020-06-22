Mark D Downing born Feb 3, 1955 in Highland Park, MI son of Robert C Downing and Laura Grace Strobel went home to be with the Lord June 13, 2020.
Mark graduated from Garden City West Senior High School, then enlisted in the Air Force training at Lackland Air Force base, Texas for Security Police field. He married Mary A Hamilton June 23, 1973 and had four boys. After his divorce he resided and cared for his parents. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football and baseball, and listening to older country music.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother Robert B Downing. He leaves behind four sons: Robert C (Sarah) Downing, Chad S (Michelle) Downing, Wayne M (Alissa), Blake R (Kristin) Downing. Ten Grandchildren: Mark, Alexis, Madison, Gracie, Hayden, Quinn, Ethan, Olivia, Nolan, Kenzie, and his beloved dog Champ.
Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.