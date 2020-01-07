MODDERSVILLE, Mich. — Mark Dean “Dutch‘ VanHaitsma of Moddersville, Michigan, passed away from his battle with cancer Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was 63.

He was born August 18, 1956 to Peter and Genevieve (Deemter) VanHaitsma. He married Amy Jeffreys October 5, 1991. He was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and trap. He was never without his dog Ben. He was employed by Pete’s Contracting the last 21 years. He was born 200 years before his time.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Jeffreys; children, Pamela and Jess (Garrett) VanHaitsma of State College, Pennsylvania, Michael and Amanda (Gould) VanHaitsma and Bethany VanHaitsma, both of Marion, Michigan; grandchildren, Trevor, Jackson, and Francis; and mother, Genevieve of Falmouth, Michigan. Surviving siblings are James and Mona VanHaitsma, Gary and Ruth (VanHaitsma) Martin, Peter (Chris) VanHaitsma Jr., Dave and Mary (VanHaitsma) Bosscher, Dave and Deb VanHaitsma, Esther (VanHaitsma) Bode and Keith and Becky (VanHaitsma) Dick; brothers-in-law, Tim (Brenda) Jefferys, Andy (Rachel) Jeffreys, and John (Tammy) Jeffreys; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter VanHaitsma Sr.; and grandparents, Minard and Grace (Koster) VanHaitsma and John and Helen (Westveer); brother-in-law, Chris Jeffreys; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Joan Jeffreys.

Family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.