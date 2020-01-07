MODDERSVILLE, Mich. — Mark Dean “Dutch‘ VanHaitsma of Moddersville, Michigan, passed away from his battle with cancer Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was 63.
He was born August 18, 1956 to Peter and Genevieve (Deemter) VanHaitsma. He married Amy Jeffreys October 5, 1991. He was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and trap. He was never without his dog Ben. He was employed by Pete’s Contracting the last 21 years. He was born 200 years before his time.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Jeffreys; children, Pamela and Jess (Garrett) VanHaitsma of State College, Pennsylvania, Michael and Amanda (Gould) VanHaitsma and Bethany VanHaitsma, both of Marion, Michigan; grandchildren, Trevor, Jackson, and Francis; and mother, Genevieve of Falmouth, Michigan. Surviving siblings are James and Mona VanHaitsma, Gary and Ruth (VanHaitsma) Martin, Peter (Chris) VanHaitsma Jr., Dave and Mary (VanHaitsma) Bosscher, Dave and Deb VanHaitsma, Esther (VanHaitsma) Bode and Keith and Becky (VanHaitsma) Dick; brothers-in-law, Tim (Brenda) Jefferys, Andy (Rachel) Jeffreys, and John (Tammy) Jeffreys; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peter VanHaitsma Sr.; and grandparents, Minard and Grace (Koster) VanHaitsma and John and Helen (Westveer); brother-in-law, Chris Jeffreys; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Joan Jeffreys.
Family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
