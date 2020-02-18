TRAVERSE CITY — Mark Dean Minthorn, age 55, of Traverse City and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City. Mark was born on January 31, 1965 to William and JoAnn (Roosa) Minthorn in Cadillac, Michigan.
Mark graduated from Lake City High School in 1983, he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working in the woods and at his factory job in Traverse City. When he wasn’t working, he was either spending time hunting or fishing in which he had a passion for both. He was an active member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City and was active in the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his siblings; Cindy (Ron) Wittenberg of Manistee, and James Minthorn of Merritt; several nieces and nephews, Eric and Dani Speers, Ed and Danielle Nettles, Ad Davis, Chad and Mindy Beers, Lincoln MInthorn, Grant Minthorn, Washington Minthorn; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Randy Minthorn, and Cathy Minthorn.
Funeral services for Mark will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Father Michael Janowski officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. A luncheon will follow after the service.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery in the spring. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to the Missaukee Humane Society.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
