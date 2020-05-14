LAKE CITY — Mark Dean Minthorn, age 55, of Lake City passed away on February 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lake City Cemetery. Arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
