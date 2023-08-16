Mark Duane Lewis of Cadillac died peacefully at his home, Monday, August 7, 2023. He was 68. Mark was born March 12, 1955 in Traverse City to his parents, Charles G. Lewis and Antoinette Joan (Sanuto) Lewis.
He graduated from Buckley Community School. As a teenager Mark worked with his grandfather in his sawmill. As an adult Mark was a heavy equipment mechanic for almost 50 years. The majority of his career was spent with D & L Contracting in Traverse City and Clifton Engineering in Kalamazoo.
Mark enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and hunting. He was always willing to help others and was known for sharing and telling stories. Mark's greatest joy was his son, Josh, and he was so proud of the man Josh grew to be today.
He is survived by his son, Josh Wyman-Lewis of Cadillac; grandson, Jace Johnston; siblings: Joni Pearson of Thompsonville, Joyce Parnell of Florida, Pete (Tricia) Lewis of Lake Ann, Dan (Loretta) Lewis of Bellevue, Nebraska, John (Paula) Lewis of Traverse City many nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, Paul Lenz of Mesick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G. Lewis and Antoinette Joan (Sanuto) Lewis Frixen; his wife, Ann Wyman-Lewis and his sister, Barbara Lenz on August 4, 2023.
Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Cornell Cemetery in Buckley with Deacon Rene Hoenschied officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
