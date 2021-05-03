Mark Edward Miller age 60 of Cadillac passed away on May 1, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Traverse City. He was born in Detroit on September 5, 1960 to Gordon and Maxine E. (Wilson) Miller. He married Claudia Marie Bowser on May 13, 1995 in Cadillac. Mark had worked at NOC in Cadillac. He was totally committed to his wife and loved his friends and family. He was a home-body and liked to drink coffee and watch TV.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Marie Miller of Cadillac, parents, Gordon and Maxine Miller of Traverse City, brother, Randy (Susan) Miller of Traverse City, mother-in-law, Mickie Bowser of Marathon, Florida, and sisters-in-law, Marcie Wilson Bowser of Warren and Dawn (Tim) Reams of Marathon, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Melvin Edward Bowser and a brother Steve Lawrence Miller.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.