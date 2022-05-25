Mark Eugene Squires of Reed City passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on May 20, 2022. He was 68 years old.
He was born March 6, 1954 in Reed City to Eugene and Eleanor (Lindner) Squires. He attended Reed City area schools where he was on the football team and played the trombone in the marching band graduating from Reed City High School in 1972. He was employed with several manufacturing companies in the area over the years including Miller Industries, Wolverine World Wide in Reed City and Four Winns of Cadillac. He was a lifetime member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City and enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Photography, mushrooming, trips to Canada, and finding Indian artifacts were also favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his brother Steve (Nancy) Squires; nieces Shaye (Dan) Tennant, Megan (Derrick) Van Norman; great nephews Jonah, Joseph, and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Eleanor Squires.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Memorial contributions may be made to either the St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Osceola County Commission on Aging.
