Mark Joseph Kosloski, of Manton, formerly of Lansing, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was 35.
Mark was born on February 17, 1986, in Lansing, Michigan to Steven and Becky (Biergans) Kosloski. He grew up in the Lansing area before relocating with his family to Northern Michigan. On March 11, 2017, he entered into marriage with the former Nicole M. Mattison in Manton.
Mark made his living working alongside his brother as a project manager for Kosloski Construction. Mark enjoyed spending time outdoors and could often be found, hunting, fishing, and ice fishing during the winter months. Mark was part of a bigger online community and spent time playing video games and building relationships with other gamers. Mark loved his pups, and had a heart for animals, especially his best companion "Capone" for the last 16 years. Mark was passionate about his love for his country and his political views. He will be remembered for his kind, giving, and loving heart, and his never ending sense of humor.
Mark is survived by his wife, Nicole Kosloski of Manton; his parents, Steven and Becky Kosloski of Manton; one brother, Matthew (Crystal) Kosloski of Manton; grandparents, Tom and Pat Biergans of Lansing; his in-laws, Stacey and Jean Mattison of McBain; a sister-in-law, Ashley Mattison of Marion; one uncle, Dave Biergans; aunts, Julie Biergans and Lisa Scott; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Andrea Kosloski, Louie Kosloski, and Sue Biergans; and his great-grandmother, Arlene Jakeway.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Manton's Barn Hall, located at 3888 Old US Hwy 131, Manton, MI 49663. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Nicole Kosloski. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
