Mark James Eichenberg of Reed City, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
He was born in Reed City, Michigan to the late George W. and Violet L. (Durham) Eichenberg on November 28, 1955. Mark has been employed with Ferris State University as the Director of Facility Management for over 20 years after spending his earlier career working for ANR Pipeline.
Everything Mark did in his life was for the love of his family. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Janet (Baker) for over 45 wonderful years where they built a home and life filled with love and family. He was blessed with 4 children who he was always there for whether it was mending a broken heart or a broken door. He wasn't just a dad, he was one of our best friends. Known as "Pa" to his five granddaughters, they have the best memories of eating chocolate ice cream, giving hugs, and sharing a good "dad joke". To his family, he was a superhero and there wasn't anything he couldn't do.
Mark surrounded himself with friends and co-workers that would become his chosen family. Working at Ferris State University gave him great joy and he will always be a Bulldog at heart. There wasn't much he couldn't do and was always available to help anyone in need. He had the ability to talk to anyone and his door was always open. He tended to be a workaholic, but managed to keep a smile on his face and could always solve a problem. He always took on anything extra asked of him and gave his everything.
Mark is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Janet, his loving children Jill Bush and her husband Jason, Kim Nielsen and her husband Joe, Nicole Eichenberg (deceased), and Greg Eichenberg and his significant other Kelsie Kortman along with his five beautiful granddaughters Anna, Addison, Liv, Mia, and Vivienne. He will be missed by his many siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family, and chosen family
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with a memorial and celebration of life service following at 1:00pm at the United Methodist Church in Reed City, Michigan. A private burial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has created a scholarship in Mark's name and is requesting any donations be made to the Mark J. Eichenberg Annual Scholarship at Ferris State University via https://igfn.us/form/C6IsFw.
