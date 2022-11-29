Mark John Miller passed away November 17, 2022 at home. He was 63.
Mark was born June 5, 1959 in Houghton, Michigan the oldest of seven siblings. He graduated from Manistee Catholic Central and entered the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy Mark earned the title of Chief Petty Officer. He earned his bachelor's degree in English from Western Michigan University and continued his education with a Master's in accounting from Wayne State University. The majority of his career was spent as a CPA in the Traverse City Area.
He was an avid reader and had a love of astronomy and stars that stemmed from his time in the Navy. He appreciated the outdoors and spent time camping and canoeing in Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada. Mark had a caring heart and believed in supporting the community by contributing to various charities, libraries and organizations in the area.
Mark is survived by his children: Rachel Miller of Gaylord and Stuart Miller of Lansing; his father Dale (Cheryl) Miller of Cadillac; many siblings, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Miller.
Cremation has taken place and a gathering will take place next summer. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
