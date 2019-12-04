MINOT, N.D. — Mark Pullen, 60, Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Marion, Michigan, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 in a Minot hospital.
Mark was born January 23, 1959 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Alfred and Shirley (Holmberg) Pullen. He grew up in Marion, Michigan, and graduated from Marion High School in 1977, where he was actively involved in football, baseball, basketball, wrestling and band.
Mark enlisted into the United States Air Force on July 15, 1977. He spent the next 20 years of his life on active duty service to his country. He was assigned to the Minot AFB in 1987. Mark was stationed overseas in Spain during Operation Desert Storm. He also had been stationed in England at Mildenhall AFB. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1997. Mark remained in Minot and continued his work as a civilian with the Minot AFB. He was recently promoted and currently working as the technician supervisor for helicopter maintenance on the base.
Mark was once married to Darlene Lalim. This union was blessed with two sons, Kyle and Jacob.
Mark loved to play the game of golf. He enjoyed many rounds at the Souris Valley Golf Course and took a memorable trip with friends to Arizona to play. He especially looked forward to his annual trip every year to Las Vegas with his golf buddies. He was an avid bowler in his younger years and took in the outdoors while hunting, fishing and spending time with his dogs throughout the years. He loved football and his Detroit Lions. Mark will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to share in his life.
Mark is survived by his sons, Kyle Pullen, Minot and Jacob Pullen, Minneapolis, Minnesota; companion Barbara Roach, Minot; mother Shirley Pullen, Cadillac, Michigan; sister Karen (John) Bowman, Leroy, Michigan; brother Greg Pullen, Harrison, Michigan; nephew Ben Pullen, Marion, Michigan; and great-niece Maura Pullen.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Alfred Pullen; grandparents Dick and Opal Pullen and Edor and Mabel Elofson; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot. Interment will be held at Bankers Cemetery, Hoxeyville, Michigan in the Spring of 2020.
Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.