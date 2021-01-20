Mark W. Holmes

Mark William Holmes, 69, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, formerly of Lake City, Michigan, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from complications related to cancer.
The son of Herbert and Dorothy (Benjamin) Holmes, he was born September 5, 1951, in Lake City, Michigan. Mark was the third of eight children and discovered early his ability to focus and lose himself in learning, even as the household swirled around him.
He treasured the summers of his youth when half a dozen cousins came to live with the family to help prune Christmas trees and then enjoy the long summer days on Lake Missaukee.
After graduation from Cadillac High School in Cadillac, Michigan, Mark earned two degrees from Michigan State University, a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and then a Master's Degree from the School of Packaging. He worked briefly as a teacher, then as a packaging and manufacturing engineer for four decades, including at United Vintners, Baxter International, Abbott Labs and Telefonix.
A quick mind and dry wit, Mark did not always have the patience for the means and methods of corporate culture, but leaves a legacy of inventions that have impacted everything from leisure activities (boxed wine and juice boxes) to saving lives (home dialysis and brain surgery) to streamlining manufacturing processes for greater efficiency.
After retiring in 2012, Mark also devoted energy to social causes, through both writing letters to the editor of local publications and by volunteering at the local food bank, where he always saw people as individuals and treated them with respect. To Mark, his work wasn't about handouts, but about giving a helping hand.
Throughout his life, Mark enjoyed music, cooking, books, movies and exploring the countryside. He liked to seek out a good cup of coffee. He always needed to be doing something and wasn't content sitting for long. He'd gladly travel across the country to meet up with his college friends and to attend family events, from first birthday parties to family reunions. Mark was always ready to roll up his sleeves to aid a person in need and to help out with projects, and the last to leave if there was still a job to be done. He loved to give and to be appreciated.
Mark is survived by his former wife, Sharon (Tom) Hall and their two children, Jeslane Holmes of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, and Victoria Holmes of Quincy, Florida; he was also married for ten years to Cecelia Medina. Mark is also survived by one brother, Justin (Judy) Holmes and five sisters; Lucinda (Peter) Komblevitz, Casandra (Larry) Proctor, Molly (Mark) Cybowski, Heidi (David) Tagg and Amanda (Daniel Stewart) Holmes.
Mark was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer (Steve) Oppeneer (1990) and by his parents, Herbert (2003) and Dorothy (2014).
A memorial gathering will be held at a date to be announced later. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to PLAN: People Lending Assistance Network, directed to the food pantry. Mail: 1892 Nicole Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073; online: https://afreeplan.com/food-pantry-information; or call: 847-302-9904.
