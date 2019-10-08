HARRISON — Marlene Mary Walraven, 82, of Harrison passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland.
Marlene was born August 31, 1937 in Quanicasee, Michigan, the daughter of Henry Archie Naert and Alice Mary (Houthoofd) Naert. Marlene graduated from Akron High School, Akron, Michigan in 1955. Marlene was united in marriage to a handsome young man by the name of William “Bill‘ J. Walraven on June 29, 1957 in Essexville, Michigan. Marlene and Bill moved to Harrison in 1963, coming from Essexville, where they would eventually open the family business, Walravens Country Gardens Fruit Market of Harrison. Marlene and Bill operated the business together with their children and grandchildren for more than 50 years together, until Bill passed away on June 13, 2013. Marlene continued to have an integral part of the business until her passing.
Mrs. Walraven was a faithful member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison, for 56 years. When she wasn’t working endless days at the market, Marlene enjoyed floral gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, trips to the family cabin on Dodge Lake, Manistique, Michigan, where many memories and stories were made. Her greatest passion in later years, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Marlene are her four loving children: Judy Heintz and close friend Dan Barclay of Harrison, Barb Henry and close friend Stacey Budd of Harrison, Tim Walraven and wife Deb, also of Harrison, and Bill Walraven and wife Raye of Harrison; 11 grandchildren: James Henry and fiancé Shawna Allsop, Marvin Heintz and wife Carrie, Judy Pomerville and husband Justin, Sally Ann Llaurado and husband Ricky, Michael Henry and wife Tyler, William Walraven and girlfriend Kourtney Krchmar, Kyle Walraven and girlfriend Zee Boussi, Timothy Henry, Jessica Walraven and fiancée Jake Stocking, Jake Walraven and girlfriend Jen Erickson and Justice Walraven; 17 great-grandchildren: Shayla, Seth, Hayley, Blaine, Talon, Mason, Cara, Nathan, Mara, Michael, Myles, Jace, Jaxson, Adalyn, Raylee, Wyatt and Carson; one sister, Nancy Willett and husband Bob of Fairgrove, Michigan; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Marlene also was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Henry Naert.
A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Walraven will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 South Broad St., Harrison, with Monsignor Francis B. Koper officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison, with prayer services beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Harrison.
Memorial gifts in memory of Marlene may be considered to: Clare County Senior Services. To share an online memory or condolence with Marlene’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Mrs. Walraven are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison, (989) 539-7810.
