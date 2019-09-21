MANTON — Marlin Dee Larr of Manton passed away on September 20, 2019. He was 77.
Marlin was born on April 4, 1942 in Manton to Dee and Minnie Larr. On February 22,1964 he entered into marriage with the former Valerie Ashbay. Marlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Valerie Larr of Manton; sons, Michael (Brenda) Larr of McBain and Jeffrey Larr of Fife Lake; daughter, Diane (Scott) Knight of Lake City; seven grandchildren, Derrick (Shannon), Jordan, Jared, Hannah, Devin, Aaron (Breanna) and Amber; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Connor, Clarabelle, and Lillian; close family friends, Tammy Kangas, Niki (Ryan) Schultz and Rich (Heather) Wise; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Tuesday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Marlin will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the interment at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Munson Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
