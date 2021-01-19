Marlin Randall Kerr

Marlin Randall "Randy" Kerr, age 61, of Mesick, formerly of Mt. Pleasant and Aberdeen, North Carolina, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021, after a six-month battle with cancer. A Private Funeral Service for Randy will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Friends are invited to attend the services via a live broadcast on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. by visiting the webcasting link at Randy's Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Interment will follow in Coomer Cemetery in Isabella County. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Treatment Society, 1105 S. Isabella Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, or plant a tree in Randy's memory. Randy was born July 16, 1959, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Marlin and Dorothy (Asher) Kerr. Randy was known for having a smile that would light up an entire room, a sense of humor and laugh that was contagious. He loved to hunt and fish, but his favorite was spending time with his nieces and nephews and tending to his fruits and vegetable gardens. Randy was no stranger to suffering. He was involved in a car pedestrian accident in 1979 that left him battling multiple injuries, including C-spine fractures. He fought his battle with cancer with the same strength, kindness, and humor that he fought his other health battles throughout his adult life. His cancer moved much faster than initially expected. Randy continued moving forward without complaining, not looking back, and just dealing with what was in front of him one step at a time. His kindness and loyalty to his friends, family, and his dogs, will leave us all feeling a deep loss. Randy is survived by his brothers Terry (Renita) Kerr, Jeff (Chris) Kerr, both from Aberdeen, NC; sister Deborah (Bill) Yeagley of Mt. Pleasant; many devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; lots of close friends who were like family to Randy. His friends and family are comforted to know that he had a personal relationship with Jesus, and we can look forward to the day when we can be together again in heaven. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin and Dorothy Kerr. You may view Randy's obituary online and send a condolence to his family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
|
Latest News
- ‘This is amazing.’ Cadillac shocks Edwardsburg, books trip to Ford Field
- The repopulation of wild turkeys in Michigan is natural resources success story
- Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life hold annual event
- Cadillac coach up for state honor
- Dozens sick in outbreak at Autumnwood in McBain
- Hoping, praying for information
- Closed, partially closed businesses in area eligible for $2.5M in 'Survival Grant' assistance
- DHD No. 10 opens vaccine waiting list to those 65+
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac landmark Hermann's European Cafe now under new ownership
- Police release identity of man believed to have rammed MSP cruiser in McBain, fled scene
- Cadillac teen charged with arson, breaking and entering
- Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group plans IPO in 2021
- Lois Ann Clough
- ‘This is amazing.’ Cadillac shocks Edwardsburg, books trip to Ford Field
- Nancy L. Troxel
- 64 COVID cases in Missaukee Co moved to 'probable'
- Local restaurant employees, owners desperate for dine-in pause to be lifted
- Cadillac teen charged with arson, breaking and entering of McKinley school
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.