Marshall J. Forbes, age 84 of Cadillac passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Marshall was born December 14, 1936 in Brown City, Michigan to Elmer and Mildred (Chisholm) Forbes.
He was united in marriage to Erma Lee Powers on October 6, 1956 at Butterfield.
Marshall was employed as a machinist at the Wedin Corp in Cadillac for 24 years and also at REMPCO for 9 years. He was an avid McBain Public Girls and Boys Basketball Bleacher Coach.
Marshall is survived by his wife Erma and daughter Kelly Renae (Kenneth) Davis of Red-ford and three grandchildren: Brandon Marshall Sigler, Amber Dawn (Pavel) Guysinsky and Corey Alan Davis and one great granddaughter Arabella Maria, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and step father Donald Teets, an infant son: Brian, two sisters: Marjorie Kemp and Belva Martin and three brothers: Elmer, Jerry and twin brother Marvin Forbes.
A time of visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
