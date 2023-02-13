Martha Ann Noland
Martha Noland pass away in Winter Haven, FL after a battle with dementia, complicated with COVID-19 on January 29, 2023. She was 83.

Born on July 23, 1940, Marcie graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and received her teaching degree from Michigan State University.

There she met her husband Carl "Mike" Noland and they married in 1963. Together, they had two sons Michael and Brian and lived in Michigan, California and Ohio before settling in Winter Haven, FL.

She was an exceptional artist and her beautiful artwork decorated her home and the homes of friends. She taught the younger grades for many years, demonstrating how to create and appreciate art like she did.

Marcie was predeceased by her parents, Cyril and Kate Murphy; her son Michael in 1998; and her husband Mike in 2018.

Surviving are her son Brian of Orlando, FL; brother John (Rosanna) Murphy of Cadillac; along with Mike's siblings: Pat (Nancy) Noland, Kay (Jerry) Willey and Molly (Ken) Myles; and many nieces and nephews.

Marcie was a kind, gentle soul and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven, 33881. A memorial will be held in Harrison, MI at a future date.

Any contributions can be sent to an Alzheimer's charity of your choice.

