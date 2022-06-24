Martha Lena Deemer, of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was 83.
Martha was born into a large family on December 25, 1938, in Benzonia, Michigan to Benjamin "Clarence" and Daisy A. (Fewins) Deemer. Martha made a living working with the Grand Rapids Public Schools for over 20 years, working and managing the kitchen and food departments. She could often be found on down time knitting, crocheting, or enjoying music. However, her favorite past time was reading and singing while rocking her grandchildren. She enjoyed creating many memories with family and friends playing cards and was a member of Dighton Wesleyan Church.
Martha is survived by her children; daughter, Becky J. Streator; son, John A. Streator; and daughter, Nicole Streator; her beloved grandchildren, Susan, Michael, Daisy (Patty), Desirea, Zachary, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Liam, Klaira and Kaige; her siblings, Frank (Pat) Deemer, Denziel (Gaylee) Deemer, ; her sisters-in-law, Julia, Norma, and Sharon Deemer; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Clare Deemer, Carol (John) Palmer, Marvin, John (Estella) and Orson Deemer.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at Dighton Wesleyan Church on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Her urn will be laid to rest at a later date alongside her family at Inland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dighton Wesleyan Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.